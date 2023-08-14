North City Jazz Walk - just the FAQs



1. What is going on here?





3. Where do I buy tickets and how much do they cost?



Pre-sales will be online and at several local businesses through Monday night. Day of ticket sales are $5 more- $30. If available Night of event, you may purchase a wristband, at the ticket booth located at 15th Ave NE and NE 177th Street. You may pay with Cash, Check or Credit Card. There is a fee for using your credit card.



4. What if I have a receipt for my online purchase?



You must exchange the receipt for a wristband at the ticket booth on NE 177th St.



5. What time is the event over?



The event ends at 10pm and NE 177th street will reopen. 15th NE will not be closed this year.



6. Where are the restrooms?



There are 2 sets of honey buckets located at the North and South end on 15th Ave NE at our outdoor venues.



7. Who is performing and where?



Go online to



8. How can I sign up to volunteer next year?



Sign up at the ticket booth.



9. Where do I park? Parking is available at:



17529 15th Avenue NE

Available after: 6:00 pm

25 parking spaces in the lot behind the church



North City Lumber

1221 NE 175th Street

Available after: 4:00 pm

Loyal Automotive

1221 NE 175th Street

Available after: 5:30 pm

Monka Brewing Co.

17211 - 15th Avenue NE

Available after: 6:00 pm

28 parking spaces



Safeway

17202 - 15th Avenue NE

Available after: 5:30 pm

Limited parking on the north end of their lot (near gas station)



Laurel Cove Community

17201 - 15th Avenue NE

Available after: 5:30 pm

50 parking spaces in the lot on left as you enter property



Center for Human Services

17018 - 15th Avenue NE

Available after: 5:30 pm

30 parking spaces



Buddha Jewel Monastery's East (lower) parking lot

enter parking on 10th Avenue

Available: any time



72 parking spaces



And if the other lots are full, and you don't mind dropping off your family and walking back to the event after parking, there are plenty of parking spots here:



Shoreline Free Methodist Church

510 NE 175th Street

Available: after 4:00 pm

100 parking spaces





This is the North City Jazz Walk on Tuesday August 15, 2023. There are 8 bands playing in 8 different venues. Wristband cost is pre sale for $25 and night of event is $30. Music on the street with 2 outdoor venues from 6 - 10pm is free to the public. There are 6 indoor venues that require a wristband. Music starts at the indoor venues at 7pm.You may stroll along the street and enjoy the outdoor venues for free.