North City Jazz Walk - just the FAQs
Monday, August 14, 2023
This is the North City Jazz Walk on Tuesday August 15, 2023. There are 8 bands playing in 8 different venues. Wristband cost is pre sale for $25 and night of event is $30. Music on the street with 2 outdoor venues from 6 - 10pm is free to the public. There are 6 indoor venues that require a wristband. Music starts at the indoor venues at 7pm.
2. Is this event free?
You may stroll along the street and enjoy the outdoor venues for free.
All indoor venues require a wristband for entry.
3. Where do I buy tickets and how much do they cost?
Pre-sales will be online and at several local businesses through Monday night. Day of ticket sales are $5 more- $30. If available Night of event, you may purchase a wristband, at the ticket booth located at 15th Ave NE and NE 177th Street. You may pay with Cash, Check or Credit Card. There is a fee for using your credit card.
4. What if I have a receipt for my online purchase?
You must exchange the receipt for a wristband at the ticket booth on NE 177th St.
5. What time is the event over?
The event ends at 10pm and NE 177th street will reopen. 15th NE will not be closed this year.
6. Where are the restrooms?
There are 2 sets of honey buckets located at the North and South end on 15th Ave NE at our outdoor venues.
7. Who is performing and where?
Go online to Northcityjazzwalk.org Night of event-pick up a brochure with information about the musician lineup and map of performance spaces.
8. How can I sign up to volunteer next year?
Sign up at the ticket booth.
9. Where do I park? Parking is available at:
Bethel Lutheran Church
17529 15th Avenue NE
Available after: 6:00 pm
25 parking spaces in the lot behind the church
North City Lumber
1221 NE 175th Street
Available after: 4:00 pm
15 parking spaces
NOTE— please keep driveway open between Loyal Automotive and North City Lumber
Monka Brewing Co.
17211 - 15th Avenue NE
Available after: 6:00 pm
28 parking spaces
Safeway
17202 - 15th Avenue NE
Available after: 5:30 pm
Limited parking on the north end of their lot (near gas station)
Laurel Cove Community
17201 - 15th Avenue NE
Available after: 5:30 pm
50 parking spaces in the lot on left as you enter property
Center for Human Services
17018 - 15th Avenue NE
Available after: 5:30 pm
30 parking spaces
Buddha Jewel Monastery's East (lower) parking lot
17418 - 8th Avenue NE
And if the other lots are full, and you don't mind dropping off your family and walking back to the event after parking, there are plenty of parking spots here:
Shoreline Free Methodist Church
510 NE 175th Street
Available: after 4:00 pm
100 parking spaces
