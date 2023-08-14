Shoreline blood drive August 25, 2023 sponsored by Museum and Windermere Shoreline
Monday, August 14, 2023
But the need for blood is constant, so please be sure to schedule a blood donation this summer.
Consider making your next appointment at the Windermere Shoreline on Friday, August 25th.
Sign up online by visiting https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888. Same day appointments are often available.
This blood drive is sponsored by the Shoreline Historical Museum, with help and cooperation from Windermere Shoreline.
The BloodworksNW website has a lot of great information on eligibility requirements, recent news around the great need for blood, and other helpful information to use.
Experienced donors are encouraged to get a friend to come donate as well. First-time donors are very much needed.
Schedule here
--Tom Petersen
