Shoreline blood drive August 25, 2023 sponsored by Museum and Windermere Shoreline

Monday, August 14, 2023


Summer activities such as travel, visits with out of town guests and other activities can sometimes prevent donors from stopping by to donate blood. 

But the need for blood is constant, so please be sure to schedule a blood donation this summer. 

Consider making your next appointment at the Windermere Shoreline on Friday, August 25th. 

Sign up online by visiting https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888. Same day appointments are often available.
 
This blood drive is sponsored by the Shoreline Historical Museum, with help and cooperation from Windermere Shoreline. 

The bloodmobile will be open from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Donating blood takes about 45 minutes. Donor requirements and restrictions have recently been altered by the FDA, expanding the eligible pool of potential donors. 

The BloodworksNW website has a lot of great information on eligibility requirements, recent news around the great need for blood, and other helpful information to use.

Experienced donors are encouraged to get a friend to come donate as well. First-time donors are very much needed.

--Tom Petersen


