Banchero Friends annual golf tournament to support independent living for developmentally disabled clients

Annual golf tournament to benefit Banchero Friends

will take place August 30 in Newcastle On August 30th, Cedar Grove Composting will host their annual golf tournament at China Creek Course at Newcastle to raise funds for Banchero Disability Partners as they continue to provide independent living services for its thirty-six developmentally disabled clients and their families.





This annual golf tournament provides an annual opportunity to reacquaint the local community with the supported living services they provide to their constituents.





Since its last tournament, prior to the pandemic, BDP has added nearly a dozen clients and completed a campaign to own and occupy a second set of apartments in the Shoreline area.





The expansion of services to more individuals and their families has brought with it extra demands to hire staff and create new programs.





“Our amazing staff builds the skill sets of our clients so they can live happily, independently, and safely integrated into their local communities. Funding living wages to attract competent staff to support our clients 24/7 is our priority” says Carol Salter, Executive Director of BDP. “The golf tournament, sponsored by Cedar Grove Composting is a great way for us to work with the community and share the amazing stories we experience every day.”

Nyima (right) and Lisa Banchero Disability Partners owns and operates two apartment buildings in North Seattle and Shoreline, renting apartments to many individuals they serve, as well as to other low-income neurotypical individuals, migrants, and refugees, serving the greater Shoreline community.





Recently, the City of Shoreline granted them a “Love your Community” grant funding BDP’s annual summer picnic at Paramount School Park on July 23, 2023.









Salter acknowledges “Cedar Grove Composting has been our longest and most generous supporter for over forty years. We are proud to be the non-profit organization they have elected as their focus and look forward to their charity event this month.” The Community Integration celebration was attended by approximately 100 individuals, including clients and their staff, family/guardians, and members of BDP’s Board of Directors.





The Cedar Grove Composting Golf Tournament benefiting Banchero Disability Partners is August 30th at 11am at the China Creek Golf Course in Newcastle with all proceeds benefiting BDP clients.





Dinner and a small silent auction will follow the tournament and are included in the registration fee. The entry fee is set at $200 for an individual, $750 for a team of four, and an opportunity to advertise your business as a hole sponsor for $1,000.





Contact Mark Johnson, Fundraising Manager, at Mark@banchero.org or 425-864-5515.













Banchero Disability Partners (BDP) has been an integral part of the Shoreline area service providers for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1971.