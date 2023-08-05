Property values dropped in Shoreline

Taxpayers to Receive Re-Valuation Notices Soon



“COVID changed our lives, and it continues to impact the real estate market,“ said King County Assessor John Wilson.

“In 2020 and 2021, residential prices and values went through the roof because people chose to not put homes on the market, causing a major imbalance between supply and demand. The housing market is still very healthy, but it cooled considerably in 2022, bringing values down a bit.”

The King County Assessor’s office has begun the annual process of mailing property valuation notices to taxpayers. Notices will be arriving in many neighborhoods soon. Median residential property values fell by 12.9% in West Shoreline, and by 14% in Central Shoreline.2023 property values continued to be dramatically affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. After reaching all-time highs in quarter 2 of 2022 due to a lack of inventory for sale, residential property values corrected downwards throughout King County. This trend was especially pronounced in eastside communities.The total amount of property tax collected is derived from the budgets passed by state, county, and local governments, and by locally approved levies. The value of each property determines proportionally how much each taxpayer will pay of that total amount.Each year, County Assessors set values on every commercial and residential property value in the state. These values – set effective as of January 1 by state law – are then applied to the next year’s tax bill. Property values are being set as of January 1, 2023, for taxes due in 2024.