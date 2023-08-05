Back to School Community Backpack Drive for Shoreline School District students

For over 20 years, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents have generously donated school supplies and backpacks to Shoreline School District families via the Back to School Event.





This year (like last year), there will be no event. Instead, Shoreline School District students experiencing financial hardship will be able to pick up supplies at their school.



The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation will be granting funds to the Shoreline School District to purchase school supplies that will be delivered to each school.





Students needing supplies and backpacks should watch for pick up information from their school. You can also contact your school after August 30 to inquire about supplies.



We need your help!









If you would like to purchase backpacks online, please ship them to: Shoreline Public Schools Foundation, 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.

Backpacks at reasonable prices can be found at Target, Costco, Staples, HighSierra.com, and Office Depot.

You can also order from Amazon Wish List