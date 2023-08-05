Back to School Community Backpack Drive for Shoreline School District students
Saturday, August 5, 2023
This year (like last year), there will be no event. Instead, Shoreline School District students experiencing financial hardship will be able to pick up supplies at their school.
The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation will be granting funds to the Shoreline School District to purchase school supplies that will be delivered to each school.
Students needing supplies and backpacks should watch for pick up information from their school. You can also contact your school after August 30 to inquire about supplies.
We need your help!
The Shoreline PTA Council and Shoreline Public Schools Foundation are joining forces by asking the community for backpack donations for this program.
- If you would like to purchase backpacks online, please ship them to: Shoreline Public Schools Foundation, 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.
- Backpacks at reasonable prices can be found at Target, Costco, Staples, HighSierra.com, and Office Depot.
- You can also order from Amazon Wish List
If you would like to make a monetary donation, please visit shorelinefoundation.org.
If you have any questions, please contact Casie at familyservices@shorelinepta.org.
Please note that the old Back to School Consortium website domain is no longer owned by the Shoreline PTA Council so the information on it is not correct. There is no Back to School event this year.
Thank you for your continued support of Shoreline Students!
