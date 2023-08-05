Local student selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
Saturday, August 5, 2023
The following students have been named to the 2023 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE
Seattle, WA
Jasper T Kangas, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
