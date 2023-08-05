Learn how to press flowers for craft projects

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Pressing Flowers is a fun class for anyone who loves art and the environment! 

Find and preserve the beautiful treasures in your yard and use these unique elements in card-making and other crafting. 

Includes lots of hands-on activities! 

Kids 10+ welcome with supervision.

Dates: 8/15 from 6pm - 8:30pm
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Room 1504
Instructor: Kathy Anderson
Fee: $49.00 including all flowers, botanic materials and supplies to make cards,art, gifts!

Register here

The class is an offering from the Continuing Education department of Shoreline Community College.


Posted by DKH at 12:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  