Learn how to press flowers for craft projects
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Find and preserve the beautiful treasures in your yard and use these unique elements in card-making and other crafting.
Includes lots of hands-on activities!
Kids 10+ welcome with supervision.
Dates: 8/15 from 6pm - 8:30pm
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Room 1504
Instructor: Kathy Anderson
Fee: $49.00 including all flowers, botanic materials and supplies to make cards,art, gifts!
Register here
The class is an offering from the Continuing Education department of Shoreline Community College.
