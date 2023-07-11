Wildfires: Baird Springs Fire in Grant County - 900 acres and growing - evacuations in effect





Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 10, 2023, at 5:00pm at the request of Fire Chief Anthony Leibelt, Grant County Fire District 3.



The Baird Springs Fire started on July 10, 2023, at approximately 2:28pm. This fire is estimated at 900 acres and growing. It is burning sage brush and crops, and is threatening homes, orchards, and a processing warehouse. Levels 1 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.











Grant County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain thelocated in Grant County, near the towns of Crescent Bar and Quincy.