Black Rocket Computer Camps for Kids

August 7-11 and August 21-24 at Shoreline Community College





Each course emphasizes self-empowerment, cognitive reasoning, and creative thinking through hands-on learning. Black Rocket's mission is to help ignite, unleash, and enhance these distinct talents.



In-Person camps are offered on the Shoreline Community College campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N in building #1300 computer labs. Parents can choose from morning, afternoon or combine for an all day camp.





Camps are grouped for students age 8 - 11 years old and 11 - 14 years old. Lunch coverage will be provided if student chooses to take two sessions during the week.







Topics include: Roblox, Minecraft, 3d Game Design, and Advanced 3d Video Game design with Unity. Some classes are almost full! For more information, and to register: Youth Programs (campusce.net)









Black Rocket’s distinct programs infocus on the intersection of creativity and technology.