Black Rocket Computer Camps for Kids 

Saturday, July 29, 2023

August 7-11 and August 21-24 at Shoreline Community College

Black Rocket’s distinct programs in Creative Sciences and Digital Arts focus on the intersection of creativity and technology. 

Each course emphasizes self-empowerment, cognitive reasoning, and creative thinking through hands-on learning. Black Rocket's mission is to help ignite, unleash, and enhance these distinct talents.

In-Person camps are offered on the Shoreline Community College campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N in building #1300 computer labs. Parents can choose from morning, afternoon or combine for an all day camp. 

Camps are grouped for students age 8 - 11 years old and 11 - 14 years old. Lunch coverage will be provided if student chooses to take two sessions during the week. 

Topics include: Roblox, Minecraft, 3d Game Design, and Advanced 3d Video Game design with Unity. Some classes are almost full! For more information, and to register: Youth Programs (campusce.net)


