UW-Madison announces 2023 Spring graduates
Saturday, July 29, 2023
There were two live ceremonies, on one for undergraduates at Camp Randall and one for all graduate degree candidates at the Kohl Center.
Graduating were 6,225 undergraduate students, 1,487 master's degree students and 913 doctoral candidates.
Seattle, WA
Emma Lowell, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work
