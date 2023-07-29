UW-Madison announces 2023 Spring graduates

Saturday, July 29, 2023

MADISON, Wis. (July 27, 2023) - A total of 8,625 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 12-13.

There were two live ceremonies, on one for undergraduates at Camp Randall and one for all graduate degree candidates at the Kohl Center. 

Graduating were 6,225 undergraduate students, 1,487 master's degree students and 913 doctoral candidates.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE1, DEGREE, MAJOR, 

Seattle, WA

Emma Lowell, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work

For more information about UW-Madison, visit http://www.wisc.edu.



Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  