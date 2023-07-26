Continuing Education: Credit Smarts for Home Buyers
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Learn from expert local mortgage planner and credit counselor Suzie Remilien what actions you can take to improve your credit and your chances of getting a home loan or other investment.
Class is Sunday July 30, 2023 so register now!
Credit Smarts Class has scholarships available:
- Class is only $14 thanks to a generous donation from a community sponsor through the Shoreline Community College Foundation.
- At check out, use: SCC$25$
Credit Smarts for Home Buyers (campusce.net)
Class is on campus at Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
