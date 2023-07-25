NUHSA: Helpful support resources





New King County Hotline for Eviction Help





The new Tenant Resource Line is available for any low-income renter with an eviction notice or summons, subsidy termination notice, or who requires a reasonable accommodation due to a disability. Tenants will be screened and provided with legal advice, self-help resources, or legal representation as available. Interpretation services available. (Mon.-Fri. 9am-1pm)

CONTACT: Call 206.580.0762 or 1.855.485.8767 for help.





King County Child Care Financial Assistance Program





Working Connections Child Care Grant





Yard Clean Up for Seniors









A one time King County project to assist older adults with major yard clean up and decluttering at no cost. The goals are to reduce risk of falls, improve functionality and access in the home or apartment. Click here to find out more and fill out a referral form

Renewing Apple Health (Medicaid) Coverage









On June 1, the state began removing people from Medicaid who no longer qualify, something they had been prohibited from doing during the pandemic. So now, for the first time in three years, people must confirm eligibility for Apple Health, or enroll in alternative coverage to maintain access to their physical and behavioral healthcare, including many of the services and supports DCHS offers. View details and helpful steps here.

Help Paying Energy Bills in King County



