Shoreline teens jailed after brandishing weapon and fleeing from police at Tour de Terrace
Monday, July 24, 2023
|Mountlake Terrace Police
When confronted by officers, the subjects fled “and officers engaged in a foot chase with them,” Haynes said. Three of the five suspects — described as Shoreline residents in their late teens — were apprehended, and two firearms were seized as evidence, he added.
All three individuals were booked into Snohomish County Jail for various offenses, including illegal use of a firearm and obstructing a police officer.
The teens were not named.
