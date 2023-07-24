Shoreline teens jailed after brandishing weapon and fleeing from police at Tour de Terrace

Mountlake Terrace Police According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes, on Friday, July 21, 2023 at approximately 9pm, officers responded to a report of two groups of males at the Evergreen Playfields in Mountlake Terrace involved in a confrontation, during which a firearm was brandished. According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes, on Friday, July 21, 2023 at approximately 9pm, officers responded to a report of two groups of males at the Evergreen Playfields in Mountlake Terrace involved in a confrontation, during which a firearm was brandished.





When confronted by officers, the subjects fled “and officers engaged in a foot chase with them,” Haynes said. Three of the five suspects — described as Shoreline residents in their late teens — were apprehended, and two firearms were seized as evidence, he added.





All three individuals were booked into Snohomish County Jail for various offenses, including illegal use of a firearm and obstructing a police officer.