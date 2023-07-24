Shoreline teens jailed after brandishing weapon and fleeing from police at Tour de Terrace

Monday, July 24, 2023

Mountlake Terrace Police
According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes, on Friday, July 21, 2023 at approximately 9pm, officers responded to a report of two groups of males at the Evergreen Playfields in Mountlake Terrace involved in a confrontation, during which a firearm was brandished. 

When confronted by officers, the subjects fled “and officers engaged in a foot chase with them,” Haynes said. Three of the five suspects — described as Shoreline residents in their late teens — were apprehended, and two firearms were seized as evidence, he added.

All three individuals were booked into Snohomish County Jail for various offenses, including illegal use of a firearm and obstructing a police officer.
 
The teens were not named.


Posted by DKH at 12:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  