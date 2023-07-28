Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development – Journey
Friday, July 28, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$83,260 – $111,976 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a professional Application Developer – Journey level in Shoreline, WA to join the Traffic Management Systems (TMS) Software Team.
The TMS Software Team designs, programs, enhances, and maintains one of the most advanced transportation operations software suites in the nation that includes tolling, surveillance, tunnels, express lanes, public information, web services and freeway control and operations.
The top candidate will create and maintain web and Windows applications and Windows services, used by the Traffic Management Center personnel, other departments in WSDOT, and external agencies. The journey-level Application Developer will also create and maintain SQL scripts and perform database modelling in support of those applications.
Job description and application
