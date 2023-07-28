Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development – Journey





The TMS Software Team designs, programs, enhances, and maintains one of the most advanced transportation operations software suites in the nation that includes tolling, surveillance, tunnels, express lanes, public information, web services and freeway control and operations.









Job description and application







The top candidate will create and maintain web and Windows applications and Windows services, used by the Traffic Management Center personnel, other departments in WSDOT, and external agencies. The journey-level Application Developer will also create and maintain SQL scripts and perform database modelling in support of those applications.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$83,260 – $111,976 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a professional Application Developer – Journey level in Shoreline, WA to join the Traffic Management Systems (TMS) Software Team.