Jobs: WSDOT Area Traffic Engineer (WMS Band 3)





The primary role of this expert position is to provide technical & strategic guidance on transportation system analysis, design, and operations, including leading teams that provide professional traffic/transportation engineering services.









The Area Traffic Engineer has the authority to provide direction on behalf of WSDOT on projects external to the agency, on WSDOT-led projects, and on safety and operational enhancements led by the Region Traffic Office. Amongst other duties, the incumbent will lead the Region’s Active Transportation team within the traffic office, review of traffic control device/system design for the regional Sound Transit program, and coordination on transit agency led projects. The Area Traffic Engineer fulfills a vital role in WSDOT’s successful delivery of agency projects, maintaining public confidence, and ensuring a safe and efficient transportation system.If you are interested in taking on this rewarding challenge, we invite you to apply to lead this highly successful program, joining a team of outstanding staff to deliver the best results for WSDOT and the State of Washington.

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$102,564 - $131,568 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced traffic engineer looking to advance their career into a leadership role and serve as our Area Traffic Engineer for Snohomish County and the Mt. Baker Area (Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties).