WSP seeking witnesses to a drive by shooting on I-5 near 50th St

At approximately 6:10am on Sunday, July 23, 2023, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a victim stating that they were shot at by another vehicle on SB I-5 near 50th St. in Seattle.

The incident began at the ARCO station at 85th and Aurora in Seattle

Photo from Google





The vehicles continued south and around N 50th St the suspect fired three rounds at the victim then exited to N 50th St.





The victim stated the person who shot at him was the same person that displayed the handgun at the gas station. The victim’s vehicle was struck in the passenger front door, the passenger side mirror and the rear window.





The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or gray Mercedes Benz S Class with a dent in the driver’s side front fender. The suspect was described as an African American male with short hair and standing approximately 6’1” tall. The victim was driving a 2020 Lexus RX 350.









WSP detectives are seeking anyone that may have witnessed this shooting or has information on the suspect or suspect vehicle. Please contact Detective Haake at





The victim was able to leave the gas station and enter SB I-5 from N 85th St with the suspect following him.