WSP seeking witnesses to a drive by shooting on I-5 near 50th St
Thursday, July 27, 2023
|Vehicle damaged by bullets
Photo courtesy WSP
The victim reported that his contact with the suspect began around 5:10am at an ARCO station located at 950 N 85th (and Aurora) in Seattle. The victim asked the suspect to move their vehicle so he could get out at which time the suspect approached him with a handgun visible in his hand which he then put in his waistband.
|The incident began at the ARCO station at 85th and Aurora in Seattle
Photo from Google
The victim was able to leave the gas station and enter SB I-5 from N 85th St with the suspect following him.
The vehicles continued south and around N 50th St the suspect fired three rounds at the victim then exited to N 50th St.
The victim stated the person who shot at him was the same person that displayed the handgun at the gas station. The victim’s vehicle was struck in the passenger front door, the passenger side mirror and the rear window.
The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or gray Mercedes Benz S Class with a dent in the driver’s side front fender. The suspect was described as an African American male with short hair and standing approximately 6’1” tall. The victim was driving a 2020 Lexus RX 350.
Thankfully no injuries were sustained.
WSP detectives are seeking anyone that may have witnessed this shooting or has information on the suspect or suspect vehicle. Please contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.
WSP detectives are seeking anyone that may have witnessed this shooting or has information on the suspect or suspect vehicle. Please contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.
0 comments:
Post a Comment