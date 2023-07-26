Protecting the privacy of health information: A baker’s dozen takeaways from FTC cases

By Elisa Jillson,

Federal Trade Commission

Bureau of Consumer Protection





In the past few months, the FTC has announced case after case involving consumers’ sensitive health data, alleging violations of both Section 5 of the FTC Act and the FTC’s Health Breach Notification Rule.





The privacy of health information is top of mind for consumers – and so it’s top of mind for the FTC.





Companies collecting or using health data, listen up. There are a number of key messages from BetterHelp, GoodRx, Premom, Vitagene, and other FTC matters that you need to hear.















