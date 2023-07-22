Become a Kenmore Water Steward

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The City of Kenmore has partnered with the Hamline Center for Global Environmental Education to bring the national Adopt-a-Drain program to Kenmore.

"We are proud to now be one of 15 cities in Puget Sound to participate. Residents, businesses, and organizations can sign up to adopt a storm drain of their choosing."

Simply go to wa.adopt-a-drain.org to see if there is a storm drain near your home, business, school, or favorite park, and sign up to keep it free of leaves and debris. 

By doing so you will be helping to prevent flooding caused by blocked drains and pollution from reaching our streams and lakes. Every little bit helps.



