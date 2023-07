Become a Kenmore Water Steward

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The City of Kenmore has partnered with the Hamline Center for Global Environmental Education to bring the national Adopt-a-Drain program to Kenmore."We are proud to now be one of 15 cities in Puget Sound to participate. Residents, businesses, and organizations can sign up to adopt a storm drain of their choosing."Simply go to wa.adopt-a-drain .org to see if there is a storm drain near your home, business, school, or favorite park, and sign up to keep it free of leaves and debris.