Battle of the Bands – August 3, 4, and 5 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Saturday, July 29, 2023
|Three nights of Battle of the Bands
Don’t miss out on Battle of the Bands, sponsored by ShoreLake Arts and the City of Lake Forest Park!
Three evenings of fun at Pfingst Animal Acres Park! Tickets are on sale through ShoreLake Arts. Battle of the Bands supports emerging and developing musicians in Washington state and encourages appreciation for the art of music in our community.
All shows begin at 6:30pm at Pfingst Animal Acres Park, 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 and gates open at 5:30pm. A beer garden and food trucks will be on hand!
- Semi-final Pool #1 | Thursday, August 3
- Semi-final Pool #2 | Friday, August 4
- Finals | Saturday, August 5
