Sound Transit meeting Wednesday to respond to community concerns about the Stride 3 (S3) bus line through LFP

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Sound Transit CEO speaks to a packed house
at the LFP City Council. Photo by Mike Remarcke
On Wednesday August 2, 2023, the Stride project team will host an informational meeting on the S3 Line in Lake Forest Park. 

At this meeting, Sound Transit staff will give a 30-minute presentation to show how Sound Transit has incorporated community feedback since the project was approved by voters in 2016, clarifying issues related to tree impacts, queue jumps, station size, retaining walls, and noise and environmental impacts.

We will also share what refinements can be made at this level of design. This meeting will include an hour-long moderated question-and-answer session with the Stride project team.

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 6pm to 7:30pm.
Where: Lake Forest Park Elementary School: 18500 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155

We will be using Slido to help collect questions in advance for our Q/A and hear your feedback. 

To send your questions ahead of the meeting, please click here or go to www.slido.com and enter 4141819.

Tips and Reminders for submitting questions
  • Questions can be submitted anonymously.
  • We encourage you to access Slido before the meeting to review and upvote what others have posted.
  • In addition, members of the public will also be able to ask questions directly to staff at the meeting via moderated Q/A.
If you have any questions about this process, please feel free to contact us at brt@soundtransit.org.

In October 2023, there will be a series of 90% design informational sessions along the entire S3 line



Posted by DKH at 1:34 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  