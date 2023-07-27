Sound Transit meeting Wednesday to respond to community concerns about the Stride 3 (S3) bus line through LFP
Thursday, July 27, 2023
|Sound Transit CEO speaks to a packed house
at the LFP City Council. Photo by Mike Remarcke
At this meeting, Sound Transit staff will give a 30-minute presentation to show how Sound Transit has incorporated community feedback since the project was approved by voters in 2016, clarifying issues related to tree impacts, queue jumps, station size, retaining walls, and noise and environmental impacts.
We will also share what refinements can be made at this level of design. This meeting will include an hour-long moderated question-and-answer session with the Stride project team.
When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 6pm to 7:30pm.
Where: Lake Forest Park Elementary School: 18500 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155
We will be using Slido to help collect questions in advance for our Q/A and hear your feedback.
To send your questions ahead of the meeting, please click here or go to www.slido.com and enter 4141819.
Tips and Reminders for submitting questions
- Questions can be submitted anonymously.
- We encourage you to access Slido before the meeting to review and upvote what others have posted.
- In addition, members of the public will also be able to ask questions directly to staff at the meeting via moderated Q/A.
In October 2023, there will be a series of 90% design informational sessions along the entire S3 line
