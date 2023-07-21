Rotary Club of LFP gets an update on Operation Pollination project

The goal is to create a Pollinator Pathway

The July 12, 2023 speaker at the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park was Linda Holman, Horticulture Consultant for the club's new Operation Pollination project.





Linda told the group that "The Environmental Sustainability Committee has begun a project in conjunction with Rotary International’s new program Operation Pollination.





She said that "We have begun by creating three sites in Pfingst Animal Acres Park which will highlight pollinator and native plants. The goal is to create a healthy environment to sustain our bee population.





Rotary members have spent many hours working in the pollinator garden

"We are working with Rotary groups both locally and around the country to build this project. The primary goal is to build a healthy bee corridor from Eastern to Western Washington and also to provide education to the community."





Linda Holman, 2nd from left, is in charge of the project

Volunteers enthusiastically met at Animal Acres on July 10th to remove detrimental black tarp and invasive weeds and prepare the soil for native plants.





--Photos courtesy Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park







