Recreation: Snoqualmie Tunnel Bike Ride with the Mountains to Sound Greenway on August 5, 2023

Snoqualmie Tunnel bike ride

Photo by Ray Lapine

Location: Starting and ending at South Fork in North Bend – 14303 436th Ave SE, North Bend, WA 98045. A shuttle to Snoqualmie Pass will be provided.

Distance: 27 miles

Difficulty: moderate

Total Trip Size: 100 participants

Age Restrictions: 12 years and older (see exemptions). All youth 16 or younger need to be accompanied by an adult.

Cost: $100 / person. This cost includes a shuttle ride for you and your bike, as well as lunch. We do have financial scholarships available, please check out our Frequently Asked Questions page to learn how to apply.









Join Mountains to Sound Greenway to bike through the cool darkness of the two-mile-long tunnel at Snoqualmie Pass on August 5, 2023!Learn about the ecological and historical significance of the area whilealong a beautiful stretch of the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail and Snoqualmie Valley Trail.Following the event, participants can enjoy a taco bar and drinks back at South Fork in North Bend, while connecting with Greenway staff and other supporters and learning about the Ancestral Lands Movement and local conservation projects from the Snoqualmie Tribe. Click here to view full event details, including where and when to meet, what to pack, bike rental info, and more.