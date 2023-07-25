Recreation: Snoqualmie Tunnel Bike Ride with the Mountains to Sound Greenway on August 5, 2023
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
|Snoqualmie Tunnel bike ride
Photo by Ray Lapine
Join Mountains to Sound Greenway to bike through the cool darkness of the two-mile-long tunnel at Snoqualmie Pass on August 5, 2023!
Learn about the ecological and historical significance of the area while biking 27 miles along a beautiful stretch of the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail and Snoqualmie Valley Trail.
Secure your spot ›
Following the event, participants can enjoy a taco bar and drinks back at South Fork in North Bend, while connecting with Greenway staff and other supporters and learning about the Ancestral Lands Movement and local conservation projects from the Snoqualmie Tribe.
- Location: Starting and ending at South Fork in North Bend – 14303 436th Ave SE, North Bend, WA 98045. A shuttle to Snoqualmie Pass will be provided.
- Distance: 27 miles
- Difficulty: moderate
- Total Trip Size: 100 participants
- Age Restrictions: 12 years and older (see exemptions). All youth 16 or younger need to be accompanied by an adult.
- Cost: $100 / person. This cost includes a shuttle ride for you and your bike, as well as lunch. We do have financial scholarships available, please check out our Frequently Asked Questions page to learn how to apply.
0 comments:
Post a Comment