New interactive exhibits open at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Museum director Kenneth Doutt and Alex Grennan outside the Shoreline Historical Museum
Photo by Steven H. Robinson 

Alex Grennan from the Information School at the University of Washington spoke to visitors on Saturday, July 29, 2023 about the interactive exhibits he created at the Shoreline Historical Museum. 

The museum is located at 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

It is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Admission is free, thanks to the City of Shoreline and 4Culture, but donations are welcome.

All Museum buildings are wheelchair accessible. A parking lot is available behind the Exhibit building,



Posted by DKH at 9:34 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  