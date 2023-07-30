New interactive exhibits open at the Shoreline Historical Museum
Sunday, July 30, 2023
|Museum director Kenneth Doutt and Alex Grennan outside the Shoreline Historical Museum
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Alex Grennan from the Information School at the University of Washington spoke to visitors on Saturday, July 29, 2023 about the interactive exhibits he created at the Shoreline Historical Museum.
The museum is located at 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
It is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Admission is free, thanks to the City of Shoreline and 4Culture, but donations are welcome.
All Museum buildings are wheelchair accessible. A parking lot is available behind the Exhibit building,
