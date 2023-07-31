Bringing Beauty Back to School Event August 16, 2023 with free haircuts, manicures, and facials

Monday, July 31, 2023


Evergreen Beauty College in Shoreline is “Bringing Beauty Back to School” for K-12 students on Wednesday August 16, 2023 from 11am - 3pm.

This event is open to any and all kids in the community grades K-12. 

During the event Evergreen will be offering FREE haircuts, manicures, and facials. There will also be a “Back to School” photo booth setup for all attendees to use to capture their new school year looks.  

All are welcome to attend. No appointment is needed, services are done on a first come first service basis.
 
August 16, 2023,  11am-3pm
Beauty College North Seattle (Shoreline) Campus
in Gateway Plaza
 

Posted by DKH at 11:50 PM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  