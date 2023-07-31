Bringing Beauty Back to School Event August 16, 2023 with free haircuts, manicures, and facials



Evergreen Beauty College in Shoreline is “Bringing Beauty Back to School” for K-12 students on Wednesday August 16, 2023 from 11am - 3pm. Evergreen Beauty College in Shoreline is “Bringing Beauty Back to School” for K-12 students on Wednesday August 16, 2023 from 11am - 3pm.





This event is open to any and all kids in the community grades K-12.





During the event Evergreen will be offering FREE haircuts, manicures, and facials. There will also be a “Back to School” photo booth setup for all attendees to use to capture their new school year looks.





All are welcome to attend. No appointment is needed, services are done on a first come first service basis.

August 16, 2023, 11am-3pm

Beauty College North Seattle (Shoreline) Campus

in Gateway Plaza



