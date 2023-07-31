Crowd gathers for dedication ceremony of Octavia Butler Avenue in Lake Forest Park

The crowd gathering for the ceremony to name an LFP street for Octavia E. Butler

In a ceremony marked by brief speeches by LFP city councilmembers, a Seattle writer, and former neighbors, the City of Lake Forest Park named the street where she lived, 37th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park, in honor of author Octavia E. Butler.





The street was blocked for the event

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Author Butler wrote speculative fiction which won the most prestigious awards in science fiction. Since her early death in 2006 at her home in Lake Forest Park, her work has continued to grow in popularity as so many of her ideas have come to pass - and people are worried about the rest.









L-R LFP Council Vice-Chair Phillippa Kassover, Deputy Mayor Tom French, Councilmembers Tracy Furutani and Semra Riddle beneath the new street sign. Photo by Steven H. Robinson The ceremony, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, was opened by Council Vice-Chair Phillippa Kassover. Remarks by Deputy Mayor Tom French and councilmember Tracy Furutani followed.

Seattle writer Caren Sumption Gussoff

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Professor of writing Dr. Sheila Liming

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Dr. Sheila Liming is an associate professor of professional writing at Champlain College in Burlington VT. As a high school student, she was a neighbor of Octavia's (see previous article





Terry Morgan was a neighbor who used to give Butler rides.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Terry Morgan Terry Morgan is a local artist, musician and event producer, and a former neighbor of Octavia Butler.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson Councilmembers then unveiled the street sign and attendees lingered to talk in the warm evening.





Butler's most popular books are the Parable set.

As Octavia Butler told WHYY's Fresh Air in 1993, her Parable novels were about the use and abuse of power in a broken society.

"They have no power to improve their lives, but they have the power to make others even more miserable," Butler said. "And the only way to prove to yourself that you have power is to use it."







