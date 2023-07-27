Reminder: City of LFP to hold honorary street dedication for author Octavia E. Butler on Saturday July 29, 2023

Octavia Butler, signing her book for fans The City of Lake Forest Park will recognize the many contributions of science fiction author Octavia E. Butler with an honorary street dedication on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The City of Lake Forest Park will recognize the many contributions of science fiction author Octavia E. Butler with an honorary street dedication on Saturday, July 29, 2023.





She was the first science fiction author to receive a MacArthur “Genius” Grant and was later awarded the PEN West Lifetime Achievement Award for her body of work.

Octavia Butler's novels, including Kindred, Parable of the Sower, and Lilith's Brood, have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Hugo, Locus, and Nebula Awards for Best Novelette in 1985 and the Nebula Award for Best Novel in 1999.









Saturday July 29, 2023, at 10:00am

Intersection of NE 165th Street and 37th Avenue NE

Ms. Butler spent the last years of her life living on 37th Avenue in Lake Forest Park, where she wrote her final novel, Fledgling, in 2005.









Ms. Butler was a visionary and influential African American author whose groundbreaking work greatly contributed to the science fiction and speculative fiction genres.