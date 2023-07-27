Reminder: City of LFP to hold honorary street dedication for author Octavia E. Butler on Saturday July 29, 2023
Thursday, July 27, 2023
|Octavia Butler, signing her book for fans
Ms. Butler was a visionary and influential African American author whose groundbreaking work greatly contributed to the science fiction and speculative fiction genres.
She was the first science fiction author to receive a MacArthur “Genius” Grant and was later awarded the PEN West Lifetime Achievement Award for her body of work.
Octavia Butler's novels, including Kindred, Parable of the Sower, and Lilith's Brood, have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Hugo, Locus, and Nebula Awards for Best Novelette in 1985 and the Nebula Award for Best Novel in 1999.
Ms. Butler spent the last years of her life living on 37th Avenue in Lake Forest Park, where she wrote her final novel, Fledgling, in 2005.
Saturday July 29, 2023, at 10:00am
Intersection of NE 165th Street and 37th Avenue NE
