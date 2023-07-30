Lake Forest Park receives new Radio System from the Puget Sound Emergency Radio Network (PSERN)

State of the art radios for

The Lake Forest Park Police Department has received Puget Sound Emergency Radio Network (PSERN) radios for all staff members in the police, public works, and emergency management departments.





This significant development means that every officer now possesses a state-of-the-art radio, and patrol cars have been equipped with new radios as well. The digital system will be fully operational beginning on August 1.



The Puget Sound Emergency Radio Network (PSERN) is an emergency radio system approved by King County voters and utilized for dispatch and communication among various King County agencies, including fire, law enforcement, and more.





Initiated in 2014, the process of replacing our outdated radio system has taken nearly a decade, and we are elated to have finally received our radios.

This cutting-edge radio system operates on a simulcast 800 MHz trunked radio system, employing advanced P25 Phase II digital technology. It utilizes an extensive network of 61 radio sites to transmit signals to over 18,000 portable (hand-held), mobile (vehicle), and control station (desktop) radios, as well as dispatch center consoles within the service area. The PSERN Operator is responsible for the maintenance and operation of this network.



In the past, Lake Forest Park was utilizing portable radios that were over 20 years old and plagued with numerous issues and recurring problems over the years.




