Wildfires: Newell Road fire update

Newell Road wildfire

Photo courtesy Commissioner of Public Lands

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz reports: Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz reports:









We have the best of the best on this fire — over 17 air resources, 7 strike teams, 35 engines and so many brave hard working committed local, state and federal fire fighters and leaders.





Please hold all our firefighters and the community in your thoughts and prayers.











The Newell Road fire is one of the toughest fires to date this year. High speed winds and dry fields are making it challenging.