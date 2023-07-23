Wildfires: Newell Road fire update

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Newell Road wildfire
Photo courtesy Commissioner of Public Lands

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz reports:

The Newell Road fire is one of the toughest fires to date this year. High speed winds and dry fields are making it challenging. 

We have the best of the best on this fire — over 17 air resources, 7 strike teams, 35 engines and so many brave hard working committed local, state and federal fire fighters and leaders. 

Please hold all our firefighters and the community in your thoughts and prayers.


Posted by DKH at 12:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  