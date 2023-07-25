Kids Day at the Shoreline Market Saturday July 29, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023


Kids and kids at heart are all welcome to join in the fun at Shoreline Farmers Market on Saturday July 29, 2023 from 10am to 2pm.

We'll have special activities, your favorite vendors, and so much more!

Walk, bike, bus, or drive and park. Wheelchair accessible

The market is held in the Aurora Park n Ride at 192nd and Aurora - street address 18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

You can also drop your ballot at the drop box at the front corner of the site.


