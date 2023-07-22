Online and mail voter registration deadline for August Primary Election – July 24, 2023
Saturday, July 22, 2023
drop boxes by 8pm sharp or postmarked by Tuesday, August 1. The deadline to register to vote online or by mail (received, not postmarked) is Monday, July 24.
After the deadline has passed, voters can still register to vote, update their registration or signature, receive a replacement ballot, or use an assistive device at King County Elections Headquarters in Renton or at one of our Vote Centers located across the county.
All registered voters should have received their ballot by Monday, July 17. Those who have not received their ballot or misplaced it can request one online or call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683) during business hours.
Voters may opt to receive their ballot and voting materials in Chinese, Korean, Russian, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese and King County Elections provides customer service in over twenty languages.
Information on candidates and ballot measures can be found inside the voters' pamphlet, along with a complete list of ballot drop box locations and tips on how to make sure their voice is heard. Voters can track their ballot and receive text or email ballot alerts from the KCE website.
