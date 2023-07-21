Fire Wednesday in Northcrest Park reported by a runner

Photo courtesy Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association

A fire Wednesday July 19, 2023 in Northcrest Park ( A fire Wednesday July 19, 2023 in Northcrest Park ( 827 NE 170th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 ) in the Ridgecrest neighborhood of Shoreline was apparently started by fireworks.

Fortunately, it was spotted almost immediately by a neighbor whose running route goes through the park. He called 911 and then stayed to direct Shoreline Fire Department to the location.





Photo courtesy Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association

The fire was located south of the play equipment.

Because of the immediate reporting, the fire was quickly extinguished.















