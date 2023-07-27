Camps: Making Video Games and Websites Javascript
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Making Video Games and Websites Javascript
July 31 - August 4, 2023
In person at Shoreline Community College
This is a very fun and popular camp and students will leave the class being confident in mastering the main concepts of JavaScript. This class will teach professional design and coding patterns and techniques. Students will see and use real-world applications of mathematical concepts such as coordinate system, variables, matrices, Pythagorean theorem, and more.
Students will be making Calculator, Sudoku, Piano, Paint, Spellman, Treasure Hunt, Blasterball and Matching Memory Games.
The class is taught by Margaret Royzen, a professional software developer with 30+ years of experience in the software industry and 11 years of teaching CS.
Her students are routinely accepted into top CS programs and excel in competitions throughout the country.
In-Person camps are offered on the Shoreline Community College campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 in #1300 computer labs. To learn about the curriculum and the camp, go to: Computer Coding and Design Camps for Teens - Advanced (campusce.net)
