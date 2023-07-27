Camps: Making Video Games and Websites Javascript

Photo courtesy unsplash.com





Making Video Games and Websites Javascript

July 31 - August 4, 2023

In person at Shoreline Community College



This is a very fun and popular camp and students will leave the class being confident in mastering the main concepts of JavaScript. This class will teach professional design and coding patterns and techniques. Students will see and use real-world applications of mathematical concepts such as coordinate system, variables, matrices, Pythagorean theorem, and more.





Students will be making Calculator, Sudoku, Piano, Paint, Spellman, Treasure Hunt, Blasterball and Matching Memory Games.





The class is taught by Margaret Royzen, a professional software developer with 30+ years of experience in the software industry and 11 years of teaching CS.





Her students are routinely accepted into top CS programs and excel in competitions throughout the country.



