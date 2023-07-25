Over 70 Shoreline citizens petition the city council to save a giant sequoia from development
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
|72.8” diameter Giant Sequoia
More than 70 concerned citizens emailed the Shoreline City Council regarding the importance of retaining trees 70” in diameter and greater in Shoreline.
Of current concern is a 72.8” diameter Giant Sequoia located at 18525 Firlands Way N, previously saved by Barbara Monks in 1978.
Many of the emails can be seen on the July 24, 2023 city council agenda under Item 8 Study Items.
As stated at the July 24th City Council meeting, the City of Shoreline will review the tree code in 2025.
