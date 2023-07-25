Over 70 Shoreline citizens petition the city council to save a giant sequoia from development

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

72.8” diameter Giant Sequoia

More than 70 concerned citizens emailed the Shoreline City Council regarding the importance of retaining trees 70” in diameter and greater in Shoreline.

Of current concern is a 72.8” diameter Giant Sequoia located at 18525 Firlands Way N, previously saved by Barbara Monks in 1978.

Many of the emails can be seen on the July 24, 2023 city council agenda under Item 8 Study Items.

As stated at the July 24th City Council meeting, the City of Shoreline will review the tree code in 2025.


Posted by DKH at 12:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  