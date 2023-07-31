Wildfires: Pine Hollow Fire near Yakima threatening homes



Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Pine Hollow Fire located in Yakima County, near the city of Yakima.





Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 31, 2023, at 4:00pm at the request of Fire Chief Nathan Craig, Yakima County Fire District 12.



The Pine Hollow Fire started on July 31, 2023 at approximately 2:57pm. This fire is estimated at 150 acres and growing. It is burning in grass, brush, and sage and is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. Level 1 and 2 evacuations (Get Ready, Get Set) are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.







