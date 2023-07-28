New book by Shoreline native teaches basics of circuits, circuit components, and electronics

Using fun, hands-on projects, learn what a circuit is and how it works!





This book uses a common tool in electronics, the breadboard, to build your way to an understanding of circuits, circuit components, and the basics of computers.



You'll master current, voltage, and resistance.





With that you can control outputs like lights and motors as well as inputs like switches and sensors.





You'll also discover the difference between analog and digital electrical signals while studying both electricity and computers.





Dabble in electrical engineering, whether you are interested in building things with electronics or learning to program simple, physical systems.





A breadboard Build your own electronic projects to learn how electronics work. And also how computers store information and process requests.





You'll work with simple, low-cost tools like conductive tape before developing up to working with breadboards and discovering the components to build more complex systems.



With Beginning Breadboarding, makers of all ages and backgrounds can learn to build real-life physical computing systems and projects. Have fun building something with tangible results while learning all the theory you need to make new projects of your own!





Jennifer Fox, author, engineer, maker, educator What You'll Learn

Rapidly prototype circuits with breadboards

Use common components to make simple electronic devices

Share electrical energy and control the flow of electricity through components Who This Book Is For

Makers, seeking a fun, hands-on introduction to technology, electronics, and computers.

Makers, seeking a fun, hands-on introduction to technology, electronics, and computers.

Those who have little to no knowledge of the subject, but want to learn electronics or know more about computers.










