Wildfires: West Hallet Fire threatens homes near Spokane - Level 3 evacuations in effect

Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain thelocated in Spokane County, near the city of Spokane.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 31, 2023 at 4:30pm at the request of Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, City of Spokane Fire Department.The West Hallett Fire started on July 31, 2023, at approximately 1:40pm. This fire is estimated at 120 acres and growing. It is burning in timber, brush, and grass and is threatening homes, crops, railroads, and infrastructure. Level 3 evacuations (Go NOW!) are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.