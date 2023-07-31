The North City Jazz Walk returns in August
Monday, July 31, 2023
After a two year pandemic break, the North City Jazz Walk returns in two weeks, on Tuesday August 15, 2023, starting at 6:30pm on 15th NE in the North City Business District.
TICKETS ARE ON SALE!
Ticket sales are live... and limited to the first 500 seats due to limited indoor seating this year.
This year's jazz line-up:
- The Jacqueline D. Tabor Jazz Band
- Sonando Latin Jazz Band
- Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints
- Stacy Jones Band
- Pearl Django
- Greta Matassa
- Doug Reid Group
- Hook Me Up
