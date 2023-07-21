Introduction to Gentle Yoga class at Lake Forest Park Library
Friday, July 21, 2023
- Saturday, July 22, 2023 - 11:30AM – 12:30PM
- Saturday, July 29, 2023 - 11:30AM – 12:30PM
- Saturday, August 5, 2023 - 11:30AM -12:30PM
Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance with a Gentle Yoga
class, regardless of your age or physical activity level. Discover if yoga is for you!
Register here Attend one or all three sessions.
