Introduction to Gentle Yoga class at Lake Forest Park Library

Friday, July 21, 2023

Introduction to Yoga at the Lake Forest Park Library, lower level lobby of Town Center LFP, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

  • Saturday, July 22, 2023 - 11:30AM – 12:30PM
  • Saturday, July 29, 2023 - 11:30AM – 12:30PM
  • Saturday, August 5, 2023 - 11:30AM -12:30PM

Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance with a Gentle Yoga
class, regardless of your age or physical activity level. Discover if yoga is for you!

Register here Attend one or all three sessions.



