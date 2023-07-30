Here yesterday - gone today

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Photo by Mike Remarcke

This site held a large, one story building which was the home of Leena's Café. Now Leena's is just memories - until the new building is constructed and a new Leena's is at street level. At least that was the stated plan by owner Nick Athan.

The view is from the back of the lot, looking at 15th NE. To the right is a strip mall with a nail salon, a State Farm office, and a gift and flower shop.

--Diane Hettrick


 

Posted by DKH at 4:41 AM
