Letter to the Editor: Our students have earned prestigious service awards

To the Editor:





It often feels like this is a difficult time for our country, with political and social divisions fueled by anger and distrust. But I want to offer a positive and uplifting perspective on how our Shoreline youth are working to make our community – and the world – a better place.You might not realize it, but over the past 20 years, 1,874 of our Shoreline School District students have earned the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award, backed by the Gift Of Giving Foundation, supports volunteerism in our local schools by honoring students who give their time and energy to causes of their choosing, both in our area and beyond. That’s a grand total of close to 200,000 hours. And yes, you read that right: 200,000 hours of service.Scores of local organizations – too many to list – have benefited from these students’ volunteerism. And the students have benefited by developing new skills, connecting what they learn in school to the real world and acquiring lifelong lessons about responsibility and the importance of supporting community. In addition, many have formed relationships with mentors that outlast their school years.So hats off to our volunteering students! They deserve our thanks and respect for bringing their positive energy to Shoreline, helping to make it an even more community-oriented home for us all.Ann CorbettLake Forest Park, WA