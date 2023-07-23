Area students named to the St. Olaf College Dean's List
Sunday, July 23, 2023
The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR(S) (if listed), PARENTS
Shoreline, WA
- Julian Larson, , Jay and Mary Larson
- Megan Peery, Social Work, Robin Peery
One of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.
0 comments:
Post a Comment