Jobs: United Way Benefits Hub - 3 different Americorp jobs on campuses
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
United Way Benefits Hub
Coach, Coach Lead, and Resources Navigator positions at our Benefits Hub campuses!
Coaches: Make a direct impact on students' lives by connecting them to crucial financial resources and helping them achieve their educational goals.
️
️
Hiring at:
Resource Navigator: you'll receive full support, training, and become an expert in housing navigation, public benefits, and client services to assist students facing housing insecurity, food insecurity, or financial instability.
- Bellevue College
- Green River College
- Highline College
- North Seattle College
- Renton Technical College
- Shoreline Community College
- South Seattle College
- UW Bothell and Cascadia College
Resource Navigator: you'll receive full support, training, and become an expert in housing navigation, public benefits, and client services to assist students facing housing insecurity, food insecurity, or financial instability.
0 comments:
Post a Comment