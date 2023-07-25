Jobs: United Way Benefits Hub - 3 different Americorp jobs on campuses

Tuesday, July 25, 2023


United Way Benefits Hub
Coach, Coach Lead, and Resources Navigator positions at our Benefits Hub campuses!

Coaches: Make a direct impact on students' lives by connecting them to crucial financial resources and helping them achieve their educational goals.
Hiring at:
  •  Bellevue College
  •  Green River College
  •  Highline College
  •  North Seattle College
  •  Renton Technical College
  •  Shoreline Community College
  •  South Seattle College
  •  UW Bothell and Cascadia College
Coach Lead: You'll provide mentorship and guidance to incoming coaches, lead and facilitate training sessions, develop service delivery tools and resources, and provide direct services to students. To be considered for this program you must already be trained in Benefits Hub interventions and have maintained good performance throughout your previous service term with United Way

Resource Navigator: you'll receive full support, training, and become an expert in housing navigation, public benefits, and client services to assist students facing housing insecurity, food insecurity, or financial instability.


Posted by DKH at 1:51 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  