Have you herd this one?

Photo courtesy KCSO

Not local - but too good a story to pass up. Not local - but too good a story to pass up.



On July 15, 2023 our On July 15, 2023 our King County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a call from a delivery driver stating that he was unable to deliver a package due to a llama standing in the middle of the road and blocking traffic.



King County Deputy Paczosa responded to the location and sure enough, found said llama in the roadway and refusing to move.





Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a tad over spitting distance, Deputy Paczosa was able to sweet talk him into putting on a leash to get him off the roadway.



Soon after, the communications center received another call, this time from someone reporting their llama missing. We were happy to reunite the owner back to their furry friend, and the driver was able to deliver the package, most likely ordered through Llama-zon.











Just when you think you've herd everything.