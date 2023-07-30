Wildfires: Eagle Bluff fire at 2500 acres and growing - evacuations in effect



Okanogan County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Eagle Bluff Fire located in Okanogan County, near the city of Oroville.









Evacuation Level information





Levels 2 (Get Set) and 3 (Go! Now!) evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 29, 2023, at 8:30pm at the request of Fire Chief Bruce Rawley, Oroville Fire Department.The Eagle Bluff Fire started on July 29, 2023, at approximately 2:03pm. This fire is estimated at 2500 acres and growing. It is burning in sage and scattered timber and is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure.