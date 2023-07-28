First episode of King County Recovery Conversations (KCRC) podcast features Shoreline legislator Lauren Davis

The King County Recovery Conversations podcast is LIVE everywhere you listen to podcasts!





Our conversations will focus on personal experiences, resources, and supports available for those who are seeking to overcome substance use and mental health challenges.









We hope you’ll join us and listen in. You’ll find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google and Youtube. Episodes drop every 2 weeks on Mondays. If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources available.



1-(866)-789-1511



Washington Recovery Helpline is a program of Crisis Connections. They offer an anonymous, confidential 24-hour help line for Washington State residents. This help line is for those experiencing substance use disorder, problem gambling, and/or a mental health challenge.



to be connected to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.



, along with interpretation services in over 250 languages. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, and TTY users, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988.



Our goal is to inspire hope, reduce stigma, and promote recovery in the King County area and beyond.

Join us as they discuss Lauren’s story, the history of WRA and KCRC, and kick off the podcast.Listen to real stories of people who are in recovery and be inspired to share your own!