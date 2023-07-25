Southbound I-5 mainline closed in downtown Seattle overnight Friday, July 28, 2023

Crews will test fire system under convention center SEATTLE – All lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 mainline through downtown Seattle will close Friday night, July 28, 2023 for scheduled maintenance. SEATTLE – All lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 mainline through downtown Seattle will close Friday night, July 28, 2023 for scheduled maintenance.





People traveling southbound, either to or through downtown Seattle, should detour using the I-5 express lanes and should expect additional ramp closures.





During the closure, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct fire system testing under the Seattle Convention Center













Beginning at 11pm Friday, July 28, until 6am Saturday, July 29, the I-5 mainline will close from the Stewart Street off-ramp to the Spring Street on-ramp (milepost 167.8 to 165.61).