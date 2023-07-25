Southbound I-5 mainline closed in downtown Seattle overnight Friday, July 28, 2023
|Crews will test fire system under convention center
People traveling southbound, either to or through downtown Seattle, should detour using the I-5 express lanes and should expect additional ramp closures.
Beginning at 11pm Friday, July 28, until 6am Saturday, July 29, the I-5 mainline will close from the Stewart Street off-ramp to the Spring Street on-ramp (milepost 167.8 to 165.61).
During the closure, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct fire system testing under the Seattle Convention Center.
