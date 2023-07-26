Wildfires: Wawawai Fire in Whitman county threatening 911 communications towers



Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wawawai Fire located in Whitman County, near the city of Pullman. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 25, 2023, at 1:45 a.m. at the request of Fire Chief Lester Erwin, Whitman County Fire District 12.

The Wawawai Fire started on July 24, 2023, at approximately 9:22 p.m. This fire is estimated at 350 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening crops, rangeland, and infrastructure including 911 communication towers. Level 1 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.