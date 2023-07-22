A weekend full of events - if you can get to them
Saturday, July 22, 2023
|WSDOT "paint map"
Just in case you haven't heard (and where have you been if you haven't?) Taylor Swift is coming to Seattle this weekend for a pair of concerts Saturday and Sunday night at Lumen Field.
But she's far from the only show (or game) in town. We've got the Bite of Seattle, NHRA Northwest Nationals, Capitol Hill Block Party, Seattle Chinatown Seafair Parade and Dude Perfect Pandamonium Tour all going on this weekend, and that's not to mention home games for the Seattle Mariners and Storm.
And don't forget about the Darrington Bluegrass Festival and a host of other events around the state.
If that weren't enough, we have some construction and maintenance projects that you should know about before heading out the door no matter where your travels take you.
Check out these Paint Maps for a rundown of all this weekend's big goings on, and make sure you know before you go by following our Travel Center Map and WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.
--WSDOT
|WSDOT traffic map
