To Save a Majestic Tree

150 year old Western Red Cedar

About three miles south of Lake Forest Park, in the Seattle Wedgewood area, is a scene many of us are familiar with— involving the clearing of substantial trees on a residential lot for new housing. As in our area, urban density and affordable housing concerns are pitted against ecologically sound tree management.





Over 200 people gathered at the construction site on July 18th

At a rally on July 18, 2023 over two hundred people met with organizers and participants who addressed their concerns at the construction site.





Organizers did not blame the developers, arborists, and builders as much as Seattle city managers who have not done enough to protect large trees—in this case a 150 year-old Western Red Cedar.

Most remarkable is that as the residential lot was cleared for six new housing units—young activists decided that the time to act was now—to save the tree and to save ourselves.





Activists are living in the tree, while supporters place signs on the construction fence.

Please visit the site at



Please visit the site at 3849 NE 88th Street in Seattle . Go south on Lake City Way to 35th Ave NE and then south to NE 88th Street. Activists are currently camped at about 40 feet above ground in the tree — halfway up the 80-foot tree. These activists, along with their ground support, are there 24 hours a day.




