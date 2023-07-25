UW Med: Study of psilocybin with group therapy for patients with metastatic cancer
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
|Psilocybin mushrooms photo courtesy GoodRx
Psilocybin is the psychedelic compound found in some species of mushrooms.
He will lead the study, which will include a maximum of 56 people and be based solely at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He expects to announce findings in about two years.
More details here.
“Studies have explored psilocybin’s value among people with cancer, but in a format of two therapists to one patient.
"Other researchers have seen impressive benefits of psilocybin in reducing anxiety and depression in a group setting.
"I am asking the question of whether we could have a similar benefit for people with cancer in a group,” said Dr. Anthony Back, a UW Medicine oncologist and palliative-care specialist.
