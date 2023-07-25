UW Med: Study of psilocybin with group therapy for patients with metastatic cancer

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Psilocybin mushrooms photo courtesy GoodRx
Recruitment has begun for a small study of whether psilocybin, in the setting of group psychotherapy, can reduce anxiety related to a diagnosis of metastatic cancer.

Psilocybin is the psychedelic compound found in some species of mushrooms.

“Studies have explored psilocybin’s value among people with cancer, but in a format of two therapists to one patient. 
"Other researchers have seen impressive benefits of psilocybin in reducing anxiety and depression in a group setting. 
"I am asking the question of whether we could have a similar benefit for people with cancer in a group,” said Dr. Anthony Back, a UW Medicine oncologist and palliative-care specialist.

He will lead the study, which will include a maximum of 56 people and be based solely at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He expects to announce findings in about two years.

More details here.


