UW Med: Study of psilocybin with group therapy for patients with metastatic cancer

Recruitment has begun for a small study of whether psilocybin, in the setting of group psychotherapy, can reduce anxiety related to a diagnosis of metastatic cancer.

“Studies have explored psilocybin’s value among people with cancer, but in a format of two therapists to one patient.

"Other researchers have seen impressive benefits of psilocybin in reducing anxiety and depression in a group setting.

"I am asking the question of whether we could have a similar benefit for people with cancer in a group,” said Dr. Anthony Back, a UW Medicine oncologist and palliative-care specialist.

Psilocybin is the psychedelic compound found in some species of mushrooms.He will lead the study, which will include a maximum of 56 people and be based solely at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He expects to announce findings in about two years.